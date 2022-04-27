Keybank National Association OH Has $1.45 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $50,376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.55. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.31.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

