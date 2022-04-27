Keybank National Association OH Sells 347 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 233.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 29.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 34.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

