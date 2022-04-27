Keybank National Association OH Purchases 510 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $200.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.63 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

