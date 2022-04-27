Keybank National Association OH Purchases 8,634 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

