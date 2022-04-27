Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

