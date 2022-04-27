Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

NYSE:FMX opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

