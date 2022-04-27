Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

