Keybank National Association OH Acquires 294 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.58.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average is $127.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

