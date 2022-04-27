Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,927,000 after buying an additional 167,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 773,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.