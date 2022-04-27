Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,649 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.30 ($6.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

BBVA stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.49. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.