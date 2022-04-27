Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 103.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Blackstone by 417.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $107.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average is $126.90. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 79.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

