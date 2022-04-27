Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.