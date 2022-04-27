Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day moving average is $136.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

