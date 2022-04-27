Keybank National Association OH Has $1.49 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $1,499,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average is $158.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.11 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

