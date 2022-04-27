Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $231.67 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.62 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

