Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,795 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,428 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,693 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,245,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $778,110. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.