Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 224.25 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

