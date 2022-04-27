Keybank National Association OH Has $1.49 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in EMCOR Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

EME stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.19. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.79 and a 1 year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.