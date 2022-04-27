Keybank National Association OH Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

