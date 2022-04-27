United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

United Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

Shares of UBOH opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. United Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.69.

United Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of United Bancshares worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bancshares (Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.