Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 131.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

