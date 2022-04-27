Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

