Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PFO opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.