Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PFO opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

