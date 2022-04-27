First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of FPL stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $6.78.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
