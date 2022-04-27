Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.64 Per Share

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IHR opened at GBX 125.20 ($1.60) on Wednesday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126.60 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.20. The company has a market capitalization of £482.94 million and a P/E ratio of 12.52.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 135 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.72) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.