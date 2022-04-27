Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Genuine Parts worth $58,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

