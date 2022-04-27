Keybank National Association OH Has $1.67 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.