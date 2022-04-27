Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,752 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

ACGL opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

