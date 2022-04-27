Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,606 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,540,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after buying an additional 276,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,499,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $219.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.95 and a 200-day moving average of $241.61. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.54 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.33.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

