Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

