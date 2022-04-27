Keybank National Association OH Sells 454 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY opened at $247.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.03. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $223.96 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.69.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.