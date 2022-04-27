Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 52,232 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JD.com worth $59,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth $216,391,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of -140.03 and a beta of 0.65.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

