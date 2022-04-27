Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 394,066 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of InMode worth $58,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

