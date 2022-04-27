Keybank National Association OH Sells 330 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

