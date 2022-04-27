Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Evergy by 117.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

