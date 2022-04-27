Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $59.10 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of NetApp worth $59,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth $219,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 165,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.