Keybank National Association OH Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comerica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.