American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of American Electric Power worth $58,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

