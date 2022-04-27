VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $205.58 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.53 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.63.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $131,046.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,178. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

