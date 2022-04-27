Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cummins worth $58,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $190.59 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average is $218.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

