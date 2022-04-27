Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Position Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Independent Bank worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In other Independent Bank news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

