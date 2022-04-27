Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

