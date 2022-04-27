Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,814,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Radian Group worth $59,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 240,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

