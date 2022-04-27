Keybank National Association OH Sells 330 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

AIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

