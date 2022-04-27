Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $302.26 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.54.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.