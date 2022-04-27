Keybank National Association OH Buys 430 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in State Street by 7.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in State Street by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

