Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 370.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Sotera Health worth $59,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sotera Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHC. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of SHC opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

