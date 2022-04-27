Keybank National Association OH Sells 454 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,826,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 59.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 192.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.69.

Signature Bank stock opened at $247.81 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $223.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

