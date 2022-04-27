Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $59.42 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,704 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.67% of Comfort Systems USA worth $59,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

