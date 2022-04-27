Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of NetApp worth $59,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

